Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the 2018 clerk recruitment preliminary examination result soon. The official notification says that the result will be declared in the last week of December or the first week of January. Moreover, Times of India reports that according to unconfirmed sources the result will be declared today or tomorrow.

IBPS had conducted the 2018 clerical recruitment preliminary examination on December 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check the result, once released, at ibps.in. The candidates who clear the exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam which is scheduled for January 20th, 2019.

Here is how to check IBPS 2018 clerk prelim result:

Visit the IBPS official website. Click on the link on the notification slider at the top for the relevant result. This will take you to the recruitment page. Click on the link for the result on the recruitment page. The PDF will have list of roll numbers for all the candidates who have cleared the examination.

The IBSP aims to fill 7,275 vacancies for several posts in banks across the country in the clerical cadre through the Clerk exam. The official notification for the recruitment was issued in the month of September 2018.