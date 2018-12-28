AP DSC has released the Answer Keys for School Assistant non-Language and language papers today, December 28th. The examination for these subjects were conducted on December 27th. Answer keys for all the subjects issued in the past three days are also available.

The DSC has also released question papers and response sheets for exams conducted until December 27th.

AP DSC has also provided the link to submit objections to the answer keys on the website. The link is available under the ‘Important Links’ section where links for answer keys, responses, and question papers are available. The link seems to have trouble loading at the moment but is expected to up and running soon.

Candidates can access the documents by logging into the official website and clicking on the relevant link under the ‘Important Links’ section on the right side of the home page.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link for answer keys, question paper, response sheet, and objection to answers. The response sheet requires the candidates to feed in the necessary log-in credentials.