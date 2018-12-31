Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is expected to release the admit card for the UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment examination today, according to multiple reports. UPBEB is conducting the examination on January 6th, 2019 and the result is expected to be declared on January 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear in the exam can download the admit card at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The UP Basic Education Board is conducting the examination for the recruitment of 69,000 Assistant Teacher position. The application process for the recruitment began on December 12th, 2018 and the last day to apply was December 20th, 2018. The candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out.

How to download Assistant Teacher Exam admit card: