Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released multiple recruitment notification on Saturday, December 28th, for various positions. The positions for which the Commission is seeking applications include Agriculture Officer (27 positions), Junior Lecturer (237 positions), Divisional Accounts Officer (20 positions), Asst Public Relation Officer (15 positions), and Asst Telugu Translator (2 positions).

Candidates interested in the above positions can access the official notifications and apply for the positions at the official website. The application process for all the positions will start in January but on different dates, details of which can be accessed below or on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The details of positions and application dates are as follows:

Vacancy Details Name of the Position Vacancies Application Start Day Notification Link Agriculture Officer in A.P Agriculture Service 27 January 7th, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(m5hg3wqr2sup1l4wege0aptq))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/21_2018.pdf Junior Lecturer In A.P. Intermediate Education 237 January 18th, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(m5hg3wqr2sup1l4wege0aptq))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/22_2018.pdf Divisional Accounts Officer (works) Grade-II in A.P. Works Accounts Service 20 January 8th, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(m5hg3wqr2sup1l4wege0aptq))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/20_2018.pdf Assistant Public Relations Officer in A.P. Information Subordinate Service 15 January 2nd, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(m5hg3wqr2sup1l4wege0aptq))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/19_2018.pdf Assistant Telugu Translator in A.P. Legislature Secretariat Service 2 January 2nd, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(m5hg3wqr2sup1l4wege0aptq))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/18_2018.pdf

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for the positions to get more details on eligibility criteria, qualifications, important dates, reservation policy, exam details, syllabus among others.