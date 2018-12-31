Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies for multiple positions in various ministries and government departments. These vacancies include the positions of Veterinary assistant Surgeon, Associate Professor, Specialist Grade-III Doctors from Medicine and Opthalmology and Functional Manager. All the interested candidates can check the notification at upsc.gov.in and apply at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is January 10th, 2019.

The vacancy details are as follows

Positions Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 1 Central Sheep Breeding Farm, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fishries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Associate Professor/ Sr. Lecturer in Education 1 Department of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Specialist Grade-III (Medicine) 5 Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology) 5 Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Functional Manager (Credit) 1 District Industries Centre, Industries Department, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Administration

Here is how to apply for the UPSC positions:

Log in to official UPSC online recruitment website (upsconline.nic.in). Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’. New users should click on ‘New Registration’. If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post.

Above positions might be suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, and candidates can get the details in the official notification. The notification also details the policy of reservation , desirable experience/qualification, application process among other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No. 23 – 2018’ in ‘What’s New’ section.