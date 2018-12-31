Periyar University has released the hall tickets for all the PRIDE January 2019 examination today, December 31st. The examination will begin on January 4th, 2019 and will be conducted throughout the month. All the candidates who have registered to appear in the PRIDE January examination need to download the admit card from periyaruniversity.ac.in.

PRIDE is Periyar University’s Distance Education Programme. The PRIDE exam timetable was released on December 24th and can be accessed in this direct link. Periyar University is also going to conduct the UICP examination in the near future and the timetable for that can be accessed in this link.

How to download PRIDE January 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the official website of Periyar University. Click on the link for PRIDE January 2019 hall ticket under ‘News and Events’ section. Click on the ‘View More’ button under the hall ticket link. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Get Hall Ticket’. The hall ticket will be displayed which can be printed out.

Periyar University was established on September 17th, 1997 and the university covers four districts – Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University started providing distance education under the name PRIDE from 2001-2002 academic year.