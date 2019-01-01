Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 1,746 Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant positions on December 29th, 2018. The application process began on that date and the last day to register for the recruitment is January 29th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the above-mentioned positions can do so at osssc.gov.in.

The candidates must have a valid residential certificate and should have registered at an employment exchange on or before the date of application. The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 32 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. The candidate must have cleared graduation and must possess basic computer skills and knowledge of Odia language.

Important Dates of OSSSC 2018 Recruitment: Activity Date Online Registration December 29th, 2018 to January 29th, 2019 Online Payment of Exam Fee December 29th, 2018 to January 29th, 2019 Payment of Exam Fee by Treasury Challan December 30th, 2018 to February 6th, 2019 Online Application December 29th, 2018 to February 6th, 2019

The OSSSC will conduct a written and practical examination of 385 marks. The written exam will include Language Test (English and Odia), Objective General Knowledge, Objective Mathematics, and Basic Computer Skills. The candidates must also go through a practical exam which will include Essay and Letter Writing exam in Odia and Basic Computer Skills. The date of examination will be announced later at the official website.

Here is how to apply for OSSSC 2018 Junior Clerk/Asst Recruitment:

Candidates must first register themselves at the official website by clicking on the ‘Register’ button on the home page. Click on the ‘New User’ button against the relevant advertisement. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Proceed to Registration’. Fill in the registration form which will general log-in credentials. Visit the home page again and click on ‘Login’ button. Enter the log-in credentials and fulfill the remaining application process. Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates can access more information on the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, exam syllabus, reservation policy, department for recruitment among others in the notification which can be accessed in this link.