Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released multiple recruitment notification on Monday, December 31st, for various positions. The positions for which the Commission is seeking applications include Assistant Inspector of Fisheries (10 positions), Deputy Executive Information Engineer (5 positions), and vacancies under Group-I Services (169 positions).

The application process for all the positions will start in the month of January on different dates, details of which can be accessed below or on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates interested in the above positions can access the official notifications and apply for the positions at the official website.

The details of positions and application dates are as follows:

Name of the Position Vacancies Application Start Day Notification Link Assistant Inspector of Fisheries In A.P. Fisheries sub-service 10 January 18th, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(wciwpkt144oeaazqepchogve))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/28_2018.pdf Deputy Executive Information Engineers in A.P. Information Service f 05 January 22nd, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(wciwpkt144oeaazqepchogve))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/29_2018.pdf Multiple post falling under Group-I Services 169 January 7th, 2019 https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(wciwpkt144oeaazqepchogve))/UI/UserManuals/LatestNotifications/27_2018.pdf

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for the positions to get more details on eligibility criteria, qualifications, important dates, reservation policy, exam details, syllabus among others.