Putting an end to the speculations, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 results date was revealed today at the official website. The IIM CAT 2018 result will be declared on January 5th, 2019 at 1.00 pm.

Earlier, it was reported that the IIM CAT 2018 result was expected in the first week of January. The candidates can access the result, after they are declared, at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The CAT result scores will be normalised so that candidates giving examination in different sessions are provided a fair chance. The IIM CAT 2018 registration process began on August 8th, 2018 and the entrance examination was conducted on November 25th, 2018.

The answer keys and process of the objection against the answers was conducted in the month of December.

How to check the IIM CAT 2018 result (once declared)

Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2018. The link for check the result will be activated once the results are out. Click on the link. Enter the log-in credentials and submit. The IIM scores will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

CAT exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programmes conducted by the prestigious India Institute of Management (IIM). There are 20 IIM institutions in India. Apart from IIM, CAT scores are also valid for admissions to many other management courses.