Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Sub-inspector (Fingerprint) written exam result have been released on Saturday, January 5th. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the list of candidates who have cleared the exam at tunusrbonline.org. The Board also released cut-off marks for various categories and the final answer keys for the exam.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next round of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Certificate Verification (CV). The Board website mentions that the admit card for the round will be available on the website soon. The exact date for the next round will also be revealed in the near future.

The candidates can visit the official website to access the result, cut-off marks, and final answer keys. Alternatively, you can click on the direct link to access final list of candidates who have cleared the exam for Open Category and Departmental candidates, Final Answer Keys for Open and Departmental candidates, and Cut-off Marks

The TNUSRB started accepting applications for 202 positions of Sub-Inspector of Police (Fingerprint) on August 29th. The Board has reserved 30% of the vacancies for women and transgender candidates, and they are also eligible to compete in all the remaining 70% seats.