The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET result on the official site - ntanet.nic.in. Notably NTA has released the results within just 14 days after the exam which was conducted on December 18, 2018. This was also first UGC NET exam conducted by the NTA from December 18-22, 2018 in two shifts across 235 cities in the country.

According to the official press release, a total of 9.56 lakh candidates had registered for this exam while 6.82 lakh appeared for the test. NET exam is held as a assistant professorship eligibility and research fellowship qualification test. Now UGC NET results for those 6.82 lakh candidates have been declared on the official website of the exam, ntanet.nic.in.

How to check your UGC NET 2018 results

Visit the NTA official site - ntanet.nic.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘View results – UGC NET December 2018’ A new window will open, fill in your details and submit Or alternatively click on this link here to access the results page Download the result for future reference

While 44,001 candidates have qualified for eligibility of Assistant Professor, 3,883 students have qualified for JRF and are simultaneously eligible for Assistant Professor. “This time there was a change in the mode of the examination, Computer Based Exam was introduced first time to reduce the burden of examinees,” the NTA said in its statement.

“In order to facilitate quick employment of eligible candidates, the result has been declared in record time. The exam was conducted from 18th December, 2018 to 22nd December, 2018 in 10 shifts and result has been declared on 05th January, 2019,” the NTA said in a statement regarding NTA NET result.