RRB East Central Railway is in the process of receiving application for the recruitment to fill 2,234 apprenticeship training vacancies. The application process began in the month of December 2018 and all interested applicants can send the application before 5.00 pm of January 10th, 2019 at the East Central Railway official website, rrcecr.gov.in.

The minimum qualifications for applying for apprenticeship training is matriculation or 10th class pass certificate with minimum 50% aggregate marks and should hold a ITI/diploma in engineering degree in the relevant trade. The candidates must also be between the ages of 15 and 24 with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved category.

The vacancies are for four divisions of East Central Railway, Danapur division, Dhanbad division, Mughalsarai division, and Samastipur division. The detailed breakdown of vacancies for each divisions and for various positions can be accessed in the official notification.

Candidates will be selected on a merit basis with equal weightage given to the 10th class marks and the ITI diploma marks. There will not be any examination for the selection process.

Here is how to apply for RRB East Central Railways 2019 vacancies: