Bihar Public Service Commission announced the results for 30th Judicial Services preliminary examination yesterday on it official site - bpsc.bih.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination conducted on November 27th, 28th, 2018, can now check their results on BPSC site.

A list of 1100 roll numbers has been declared who have cleared the preliminary examination. The successful candidates are now eligible for next phase of the examination that is the Main examination. Information regarding the Main exam will be intimated soon by the commission separately, the official notification reads. A total of 17610 candidates had appeared for the exam in November.

BPSC 30th Judicial Services preliminary result 2018: How to check

Go to the official BPSC website - bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Judicial Service exams Result will open in pdf format. Check for your roll number in the list. Alternative click here to see the result directly

Apart from that, BPSC has also released answer keys for the of General Studies (GS) and Law papers online. Moreover, marksheet of all candidates who had appeared for the examination will be made available on BPSC website, notification states. Candidates can download the same by logging in the portal using enrolment number or date of birth details.