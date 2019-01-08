The phase III RPF SI examinations (Group C and D) which was set to begin from January 9 has been postponed by Railway Recruitment Board. RRB was scheduled to conduct SI recruitment examination under the Railway Protection Force from Jan 9th to Jan 13th. However now exam for January 9th has been indefinitely postponed without any future date for the exam.

In fact admit card for the Group C and D examinations were supposed to be released today. The official recruitment website for RPF SI states, ‘Due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed. The revised scheduled will be intimated soon in official website and SMS.’ Meaning candidates appearing for the exam will receive SMS update about the new exam schedule soon.

Note that exam for only January 9th has been postponed, exam on following dates till January 13th is expected to continue as planned. Admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the official website.

On the other hand, another ticker notification confirms that ‘due to the unrest in Kerala the exam scheduled from 5th to 10th Jan have been postponed in Kerala state as well. Future details about the new exam schedule will be updated on the website as well as conveyed via SMS to candidates.

Admit cards can be downloaded by candidates just by visiting the official site - si.rpfonlinereg.org. Click on the call letter tab and choose the respective group in order to download the admit card. Admit cards are made available generally 10 days prior to the exam.

A total of 1120 sub-inspector vacancies were advertised earlier by Railways ministry which included 819 posts for male candidates and 301 for female aspirants.