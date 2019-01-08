Answer keys for APSLPRB preliminary exam for the recruitment of 3,137 SCT positions has been released on official site - slprb.ap.gov.in. A notification regarding the same was released two days ago by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board stating that the answer keys for the exam will be released on January 8th at 5.00 pm. The answer keys can now be downloaded by the candidates.

As per our earlier report, total 3.46 lakh candidates out of 3.92 lakh registered candidates attended the exam. Now these candidates have an opportunity to raise objections against the answers which can be submitted before 8.00 pm of January 10th, 2019. Apart from that the results are expected to be declared within coming 2 weeks.

It must be recalled that some SLPRB exam candidates had applied exam date change owing to clash with RPF exam dates . The board is conducting exams for such candidates today that is on January 8th, 2019. More than 6000 candidates were approved eligible to appear for the January 8th, 2019 exam.

How to check answer keys for APSLPRB Prelims