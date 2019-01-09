Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification inviting recruitment for the Assistant Surgeon positions. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 1950 assistant surgeon positions. The application process will begin at the official website, opsc.gov.in, from January 10th and the last day to apply is January 31st, 2019.

The candidates must be at least 21 years old but not above 32 years but there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates for the reserved categories. The candidate must have MBBS or equivalent degree and must be registered under the Odisha Medical Registration Rules 1965.

The candidates must undergo a written examination, which is scheduled to be held on February 17th, 2019. The exam will consist of a 200-mark multiple choice questions. The examination will be conducted at Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar.

The official notification for the recruitment can be accessed at the official website or is available at this link. The application link will get activated on January 10th at opsc.gov.in on January 10th, 2019. The candidates can go through the notification for more details on eligibility criteria, mode of selection, application process, reservation policy among others.