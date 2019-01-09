The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release the results for CRP-SPL-VIII Specialist Officer preliminary exam today on January 9th, 2019. Candidates can check their results on official website – ibps.in.

The official website has uploaded a link for the CRP-SPL VIII prelims results as well. The link informs that the results will be ‘displayed late evening’ on wards. Candidates are advised to check the official site intermittently for results today evening.

The IBPS SO exam was conducted on December 29th and 30th, 2018 to recruit for posts of specialist officers in various banks. Following the results, successful candidates will have to appear for Main examination that is scheduled for January 27th, 2019.

Admit card for the main examination is expected to be released at least 10 days prior to the exam date, which is the norm for similar exams. On the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates in the Mains exams, merit list will be prepared for personal interview.