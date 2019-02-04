Holi marks the arrival of the spring and the end of the winter. It also is celebrated to show gratitude for a good harvest. The two-day festival which begins on the evening of the Purnima, will kick off from March 20th this year in 2019. The first evening starts with Holika Dahan, which is celebrated by setting up a large bonfire signifying the burning of the evil.

The following day, March 21st, is celebrated by playing with colours and is referred by different names such as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dhulandi, Phagwah and others. This is the day that has become synonymous with Holi celebrations and is popular in other parts of world apart from Asia.

Holi rituals

The night before Holi, bonfires are lit on Holika Dahan (burning of Holika). The ritual symbolises the victory of good over evil. The next day, on Holi, also known as Dhuli in Sanskrit, or Dhulheti, Dhulandi or Dhulendi, is celebrated. In northern India, Holi is most famously celebrated in Braj regions, which include Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Mathura, Gowardhan and Nandgaon. This region is associated with the birth of Lord Krishna. The Lathmar Holi in Barsana is one of a kind where men go around with shields and women playfully beat them on their shields with sticks.

In the southern parts of India like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Holika Dahan is also known as Kama Dahanam.