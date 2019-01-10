Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Selection Post Phase VI examination. The admit cards have been released for all categories - Graduation level posts, High School level posts, and Matric level posts. The admit cards are available on regional SSC websites for download.

SSC had advertised more than 1000 Selection Post vacancies in September 2018 for which the application process ended on October 12, 2018. While the Matriculation exam are scheduled to begin January 16th and end by 18th January, 2019, exams for other two levels starts on January 17th and ends on 18th.

SSC Selection Post Phase VI Admit Card: How to download?