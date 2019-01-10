Rajya Sabha passes 10% quota for economically backward bill

  • The Rajya Sabha voted against sending the draft law to the select committee.
  • The bill was passed with 165 legislators voting for the bill and 7 voting against the bill.
  • The bill now needs President Kovind’s approval.
  • The bill seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes.   

CBI Director cancels transfer orders issued by interim chief

  • Alok Verma, CBI director, was reinstated in the position after Supreme Court quashed the Centre’s decision to divest Verma of his responsibilities.
  • Verma revoked transfer orders issued between October 24 and January 8 by interim director Nageshwar Rao. 
  • Verma is set to retire from the CBI on January 31st.

Universal Basic Income scheme to be introduced in Sikkim

  • The Sikkim Democratic Front, the ruling party, said that it will implement the Universal Basic Income scheme in the state before 2022.
  • Universal Basic Income scheme guarantees all the citizens irrespective of the background, social status, and income a fixed income from the state.
  • If implemented, Sikkim will become the first state in the country to have the scheme.

Delhi witnessed 6% rise in crime 2018

  • Delhi Police blamed the large heterogeneous population, consumerism and unemployment as the reason for the rise in crime in the state.
  • The data showed a marginal drop in heinous crime like rape.
  • Delhi Police said that 833 police officers were added to the list of doubtful integrity list and 550 officers were removed.

Hartals and Strike need a 7-day notice in Kerala

  • The Kerala High Court said that the 7-day notice would give time for people to approach the court and for the court to examine the validity of the strike.
  • The High Court also said that the notice would give the State the needed time to safeguard the interest of the citizens.
  • The Court clarified that fundamental rights of the citizens will outweigh the right to call for a strike.