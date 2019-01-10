current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 10th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Rajya Sabha passes 10% quota for economically backward bill
- The Rajya Sabha voted against sending the draft law to the select committee.
- The bill was passed with 165 legislators voting for the bill and 7 voting against the bill.
- The bill now needs President Kovind’s approval.
- The bill seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes.
CBI Director cancels transfer orders issued by interim chief
- Alok Verma, CBI director, was reinstated in the position after Supreme Court quashed the Centre’s decision to divest Verma of his responsibilities.
- Verma revoked transfer orders issued between October 24 and January 8 by interim director Nageshwar Rao.
- Verma is set to retire from the CBI on January 31st.
Universal Basic Income scheme to be introduced in Sikkim
- The Sikkim Democratic Front, the ruling party, said that it will implement the Universal Basic Income scheme in the state before 2022.
- Universal Basic Income scheme guarantees all the citizens irrespective of the background, social status, and income a fixed income from the state.
- If implemented, Sikkim will become the first state in the country to have the scheme.
Delhi witnessed 6% rise in crime 2018
- Delhi Police blamed the large heterogeneous population, consumerism and unemployment as the reason for the rise in crime in the state.
- The data showed a marginal drop in heinous crime like rape.
- Delhi Police said that 833 police officers were added to the list of doubtful integrity list and 550 officers were removed.
Hartals and Strike need a 7-day notice in Kerala
- The Kerala High Court said that the 7-day notice would give time for people to approach the court and for the court to examine the validity of the strike.
- The High Court also said that the notice would give the State the needed time to safeguard the interest of the citizens.
- The Court clarified that fundamental rights of the citizens will outweigh the right to call for a strike.