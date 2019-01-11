Alok Verma removed from CBI chief position once again
Alok Verma was removed two days after his reinstatement to the position.
The decision was taking by a high-power selection committee headed by Prime Minister Modi, and also comprised of Supreme Court Judge AK Sikri and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Modi and Sikri voted in favour to remove Verma and said that he would be detrimental to the CBI’s institutional integrity.
Alok Verma said that the allegations against him were false and unsubstantiated.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi and said that the administration is interfering with the investigation over irregularities in the Rafale Jet deal.
Chhattisgarh withdraws general consent for CBI to probe in the state
Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel said that the credibility of the CBI is questionable under the NDA government at the centre.
Chattishgarh becomes the third state after Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal to withdraw the general consent.
Now CBI must seek permission from the state government before any action the state.
Government launches Clean Air Programme in 102 cities
The Programme aims to combat air pollution and reducing PM levels by 20% to 30% by 2024.
The programme’s initial budget is 300 crore for the first 2 years.
The programme will be launched in 102 cities which have consistently showed poor air quality.
Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat to get three new AIIMS
Union Cabinet approved plans for three new AIIMS yesterday, January 10th.
The AIIMS will be set up at Samba and Pulwama in J&K and Rajkot in Gujarat.
Each of the new entity will have 100 undergraduate medical seats and 60 nursing seats.