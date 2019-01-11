Jeff Bezos recently announced that he will separate from his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Bezos. This divorce is probably going to be the most expensive in history given that Jeff Bezos is the wealthiest individual on earth. In India, the use and status of triple talaq has been a subject of much controversy and debate.

The breaking up of holy matrimony has been controversial throughout the history and has captured our imagination as much as tying the nuptial knot. Take our quiz on breaking up of marriages – on topics ranging from movies to sports to ancient history to mythology.