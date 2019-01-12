Gujarat University has released exam results for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate semester examination today, January 12th. All the students who had appeared for the semester exam for 2018-19 can check the result at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

The result for BCA, BCom, MCom, BA, BBA, LLB, BEd for various semesters are available now. The exams were conducted in months of October and November of 2018. The students can also apply for reassessment of the result at the result page by clicking on reassessment application link.

How to check Gujarat University 2018-19 semester results: