Results for the Anna University undergraduate and post-graduate exams conducted in November 208 have been declared on the official site - aucoe.annauniv.edu. Candidates can log in using their credentials to check their results now.

How to check Nov 2018 results for Anna University

Visit the official Anna University website - annauniv.edu Links for both the UG, PG results are available on the right hand corner Click on the links for Grade system or Mark system results Fill in your credential and view the results

The links for both ‘grade system’ and ‘mark system’ results are available on Anna University website. However, the links were unresponsive at the time of publishing this article, most likely owing to heavy traffic on the website.

Apart from that Anna University has also released the February and March 2019 examination time table for the distance education program which can be seen on the official website or from the direct link here.