Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released a notification on January 11th, 2019 stating that the the results of Common Proficiency Test (CPT), Foundation examination, and Old and New Course for the Final Examination result will be declared on January 23rd, 2019 at 6.00 pm. Along with the result, the institute will also declare the All India merit list for up to 50 ranks on the website.

The results will be released at all the official websites of the ICAI, that is, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. The examination for all the above examinations were conducted in the month of November and December 2018. The notice says the results are likely to be released on that day. So it can be assumed that there are chances that the results might get delayed by few days.

The candidates need to log in to the above-mentioned websites by click on the link for the relevant result an entering the registration number or PIN number along with the roll number. The ICAI result also can be accessed via SMS, the details of which are as follows:

i) For Final Examination result the following:-

Final Examination (Old Course) CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course) CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) For Foundation Examination result the following :-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171

iii) For Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result the following:-

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CACPT 000171

and send the message to: 58888 - for all mobile services - India Times

The official notification to the effect can be accessed at icai.org under Students section or can be accessed by clicking on this link.