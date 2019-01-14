RRB had earlier notified important dates and time for second stage CBT for ALP and Technician recruitment exam. And in line with the dates announced, the board has activated the mock test link for the candidates.

Additionally, it has also released exam city and date intimation along with the travel pass for the SC/ ST candidates. And all this can be accessed at indianrailways.gov.in. or at any other RRB regional sites. The link to check exam city and date has been linked here. Candidates will have to log-in using user ID and date of birth to check their exam details.

The exam itself will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board for the ALP and technician second stage from January 21 to January 23. The result for the first stage CBT of ALP, Technician recruitment exam was announced in November 2018 the first time.

But many candidates raised objections on the answer keys, hence revised results were published in December. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the second stage will be able to download their admit card from January 17th onwards. The notification had stated that hall tickets will be available four days prior to the exam.