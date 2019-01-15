Samsung is gearing up to launch a brand new Galaxy M-Series smartphones in India. It has been long rumoured budget lineup from the South Korean consumer electronics giant and now the company has confirmed to launch on January 28. Samsung Mobile shared details about the latest development via their official twitter handle, also revealing that the Samsung Galaxy M-Series smartphones will be available both via Amazon India and the Samsung Online Shop.

In a separate report by NDTV Gadgets, Samsung was reported saying that the new smartphone series will be targeted at ‘young millennials’ and feature ‘powerful’ displays, cameras, batteries, and processors. Further Samsung plans to launch the budget Galaxy M smartphone series in India ahead of a global release, aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market, the report said.

Time to get powered like never before.

Introducing the all new Samsung Galaxy M Series. Unveiling on 28th Jan. #IMPOWERD

Get Notified on Amazon: https://t.co/EPNqSsdMgH

& Samsung India: https://t.co/n0TpN1fs8m pic.twitter.com/ypwGH3dq2Z — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) January 14, 2019

Now Samsung has not spilled any details over how many handsets it plans on launching at the first event on January 28th, however numerous speculations suggest that launch event could witness unveiling of three new phones. The rumoured three phones under the Galaxy M-Series will likely include Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 - aimed at different price-segments.

However the teaser posters on Samsung Online store page and Amazon India’s dedicated page for the new series reveal quite few details about the upcoming phone. The upcoming handset will sport the latest waterdrop-style notch which is in vogue these days. It also appears that the display is substantially improved with almost non-visible bezels on the side corners.

Additionally, Samsung is touting a powerful processor and 3 times faster charging, though we are not sure about specifics at this point. There’s also a dual camera setup at the rear and one of sensors is likely to be a ultra wide lens and there would be substantially large battery on board as well.

Apart from that, not much can be said about the new series. However, as is the case with most smartphone launches, more details and teasers are likely to reveal specifics in coming days ahead of the launch.