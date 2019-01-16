Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer keys for the written exam for the recruitment of Tubewell Operator 2016. The candidates who had appeared for the exam for the recruitment of tubewell operators can check the official website, upsssc.gov.in, to access the answer keys.

The Commission has also activated the link to submit representation for the candidates if they have objection against any answers. The representation can be submitted after logging in to the website. Apart from accessing the answer keys and submitting representation, the candidate can also access the question paper after logging in.

How to check for answer keys for UPSSSC Tubewell Operators 2016 exam

Visit the UPSSSC website. Click on the link to answer keys for Tubewell Operator under ‘News and Alerts’ section. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’. The answer keys can be accessed and challenged in the link.

The written exam for tubewell operator was conducted January 12th, 2019 by the UPSSSC. The examination was scheduled to be held on September 2nd, 2018 but was cancelled on September 1st, 2018 due to reports of paper leak. The notification for the recruitment of 3210 Tubewell Operator (Nalkoop Chalak) was released in 2016 by the Commission.