IBPS 2019 exam calendar released; check here for details
IBPS released the tentative exam calendar for CRP RRB VIII officers and officer assistants and CRP PO/MT IX, Clerk IX and SPL IX positions.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released tentative examination calendar for the year 2019. The IBPS will conduct recruitment process for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) VIII Officer Scale and Office Assistants, and Public Sector Banks CRP XI PO/MT, Clerk, and Special Officer in the year 2019.
The RRB VIII Officer Scale and Office Assistant preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of August 2019 in six sessions and Officer Scale II and III first stage exam on September 22nd, 2019 along with Main exam for Officer Scale I. The PSB CRB IX preliminary exam for Probationary Officer, Clerk, and Specialist Officer in October 2019 and December 2019.
The detailed tentative exam dates are as follows:
RRBs – CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII
|Exam Name
|Date
|Preliminary Examination
|Officer Scale I and Office Assistants : 03.08.2019, 04.08.2019, 11.08.2019, 17.08.2019, 18.08.2019 & 25.08.2019
|Single Examination
|Officers Scale II & III : 22.09.2019
|Main Examination
| Officer Scale I : 22.09.2019
Office Assistants : 29.09.2019
PSBs – CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX
|Probationary Officer
|Clerks
|Specialist Officers
|Preliminary Examination
| 12.10.2019
13.10.2019
19.10.2019
20.10.2019
| 07.12.2019
08.12.2019
14.12.2019
15.12.2019
| 28.12.2019
29.12.2019
|Main Examination
|30.11.2019
|19.01.2020
|25.01.2020
IBPS notification about the exam calendar also states that the application process will be only done in online mode and there will be only one registration process for both preliminary and main exam wherever applicable. The exam notification can be accessed in this link which also details the application process.