Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released tentative examination calendar for the year 2019. The IBPS will conduct recruitment process for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) VIII Officer Scale and Office Assistants, and Public Sector Banks CRP XI PO/MT, Clerk, and Special Officer in the year 2019.

The RRB VIII Officer Scale and Office Assistant preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of August 2019 in six sessions and Officer Scale II and III first stage exam on September 22nd, 2019 along with Main exam for Officer Scale I. The PSB CRB IX preliminary exam for Probationary Officer, Clerk, and Specialist Officer in October 2019 and December 2019.

The detailed tentative exam dates are as follows:

RRBs – CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII

Exam Name Date
Preliminary Examination  Officer Scale I and Office Assistants : 03.08.2019, 04.08.2019, 11.08.2019, 17.08.2019, 18.08.2019 & 25.08.2019  
Single Examination  Officers Scale II & III : 22.09.2019 
Main Examination  Officer Scale I : 22.09.2019
Office Assistants : 29.09.2019 

PSBs – CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX

Probationary Officer Clerks Specialist Officers
Preliminary Examination  12.10.2019
13.10.2019
19.10.2019
20.10.2019  		07.12.2019
08.12.2019
14.12.2019
15.12.2019  		28.12.2019
29.12.2019 
Main Examination  30.11.2019  19.01.2020  25.01.2020 

IBPS notification about the exam calendar also states that the application process will be only done in online mode and there will be only one registration process for both preliminary and main exam wherever applicable. The exam notification can be accessed in this link which also details the application process.