Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released tentative examination calendar for the year 2019. The IBPS will conduct recruitment process for Regional Rural Bank (RRB) VIII Officer Scale and Office Assistants, and Public Sector Banks CRP XI PO/MT, Clerk, and Special Officer in the year 2019.

The RRB VIII Officer Scale and Office Assistant preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of August 2019 in six sessions and Officer Scale II and III first stage exam on September 22nd, 2019 along with Main exam for Officer Scale I. The PSB CRB IX preliminary exam for Probationary Officer, Clerk, and Specialist Officer in October 2019 and December 2019.

The detailed tentative exam dates are as follows:

RRBs – CRP RRB-VIII (Officers) and CRP RRB-VIII Exam Name Date Preliminary Examination Officer Scale I and Office Assistants : 03.08.2019, 04.08.2019, 11.08.2019, 17.08.2019, 18.08.2019 & 25.08.2019 Single Examination Officers Scale II & III : 22.09.2019 Main Examination Officer Scale I : 22.09.2019

Office Assistants : 29.09.2019

PSBs – CRP PO/MT-IX, CRP CLERK-IX & CRP SPL-IX Probationary Officer Clerks Specialist Officers Preliminary Examination 12.10.2019

13.10.2019

19.10.2019

20.10.2019 07.12.2019

08.12.2019

14.12.2019

15.12.2019 28.12.2019

29.12.2019 Main Examination 30.11.2019 19.01.2020 25.01.2020

IBPS notification about the exam calendar also states that the application process will be only done in online mode and there will be only one registration process for both preliminary and main exam wherever applicable. The exam notification can be accessed in this link which also details the application process.