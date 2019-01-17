current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 17th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Amit Shah diagnosed with swine flu
- BJP President has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi and is undergoing treatment for swine flu.
- The flu-like symptom from the H1N1 influenza strain first originated in pigs and thus named as swine flu.
- Amit Shah tweeted “I hope to get better with God’s grace and your wishes.”
Centre plans to process I-T return within a day’s time
- The project has been handed to Infosys and is expected to be completed in 18 months.
- Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed the new system will enable processing of return in a day’s time instead of 63 days.
- He also informed that only 0.2% of those who file returns will need to get them rectified.
Government launches two science-related channels
- DD Science and India Science channels were launched with an aim to popularise science.
- Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan launched the DD Science channel which we be telecast from Monday to Saturday from 5 pm to 6 pm, and India Science online channel at indiascience.in
- Vigyan Prasar will manage and implement both the projects and will be supported by Department of Science and Technology.