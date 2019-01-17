Amit Shah diagnosed with swine flu

  • BJP President has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi and is undergoing treatment for swine flu.
  • The flu-like symptom from the H1N1 influenza strain first originated in pigs and thus named as swine flu.
  • Amit Shah tweeted “I hope to get better with God’s grace and your wishes.” 

Centre plans to process I-T return within a day’s time

  • The project has been handed to Infosys and is expected to be completed in 18 months.
  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed the new system will enable processing of return in a day’s time instead of 63 days.
  • He also informed that only 0.2% of those who file returns will need to get them rectified.

Government launches two science-related channels

  • DD Science and India Science channels were launched with an aim to popularise science.
  • Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan launched the DD Science channel which we be telecast from Monday to Saturday from 5 pm to 6 pm, and India Science online channel at indiascience.in
  • Vigyan Prasar will manage and implement both the projects and will be supported by Department of Science and Technology.