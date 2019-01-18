Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) or better knows as CG Vyapam has released the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2019 notification. The candidates can access the official notification and apply for participating in the examination at the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last day to apply for the CGTET 2019 is 11.59 pm of February 3rd, 2019.

This is the third time the state is conducting the TET examination. TET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in schools affiliated to the state board of education from classes I to VIII. The exam is conducted separated for Primary (Class I to V) and Upper Primary (Class VI to VIII). Candidates have to score a minimum of 60% to clear the exam.

The detailed eligibility criteria to appear for the examination can be accessed in the official notification available in this link. The exam which is scheduled to be conducted on February 24th will be of 150 multiple choice questions for 2-1/2-hour duration with no negative marks for wrong answers. Candidates can appear for one exam but are also allowed to appear for both the exams if they intend to teach from class I to class VIII.

How to apply for CGTET 2019:

Click on this direct link to access the application form. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed instructions for filling up the form in CGTET 2019 official page which can be accessed in this link. After successfully submitting the application form, candidates should take a print out of the form for future reference.

The notification, apart from detailing the eligibility criteria, also has details on exam pattern, syllabus, reservation policy among other details.