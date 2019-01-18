Kendriya Vidyalay Sangathan (KVS) released the interview call letter for the candidates who have cleared the written exam result for the recruitment of Librarian and PRT Music on Thursday, January 17th. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the interview round can download the call letter from the official website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

The website also has written test and interview results for the recruitment of Vice Principal and Principal, which can be accessed at the Announcement page of the KVS. The page also has details for cut-off marks for the above-mentioned positions.

The written test for the recruitment of Principal and Vice Principals were conducted on November 3rd, 2018. The interviews for Principals were conducted from November 29th to December 6th, 2018 and for Vice Principals from December 10th to December 14th, 2018.

How to download KVS interview call letters for Librarians and PRT Music: