The Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, Patna, has released the preliminary exam result for the recruitment of Multipurpose Assistant and Assistant Manager positions. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, biharbank.bih.nic.in, to see if their roll number has been listed.

Apart from the list of candidates who have cleared the exam, the bank has also released the cut-off marks for both the examination which is also available on the website. The cut-off marks for the recruitment of Multipurpose Assistant can be accessed in this link and the cut-off marks for the Assistant Manager position can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to check the Bihar Cooperative Bank 2018 prelim exam result:

Visit the official website of Bihar Cooperative Bank. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the left panel. Click on the link to access the result for Multipurpose Assistant or Assistant Manager result which is relevant. (Direct Link) The PDF will contain roll numbers of all the successful candidates

There are a total number of 326 positions are for Assistant (Multipurpose) and 108 positions are for Assistant Managers. For the Assistant Manager position, 28 position are for the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, and 80 positions are for the 12 District Central Cooperative Banks. For Assistant (Multipurpose), 29 positions are for Bihar State Cooperative Bank and 297 for Distract Central Cooperative Banks.