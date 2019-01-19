Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, largely known as MSTRC, has released a notification announcing recruitment drive for Bus Driver and Conductor posts. A total of 4,416 posts will be filled via this drive and interested candidates can apply online at MSRTC site – www.msrtcexam.in. However note that the last date to apply for these posts is February 11th, 2019.

Notably, this recruitment drive is in line with state government’s orders directing MSRTC to recruit Driver cum Conductors in drought-affected districts of Maharashtra. This is a direct recruitment drive for which candidates who have qualified 10th standard and above can apply. And once selected the posting will be in one of the 12 drought-stricken districts mentioned in the notification.

Interested individuals need to apply before February 11th, 2019 via online mode. Also candidates must hold a driver’s licence in order to be eligible for the posts. The age limit has been specified to be 24 to 38 year old and other eligibility criteria has been mentioned in the notification linked here.

How to apply for MSRTC Drive cum Conductor direct recruitment 2019