Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 19th, 2019
G77 chairmanship take over by Palestine
- The chairmanship position, which is given on a rotational basis, was supposed to be an Asian country.
- Palestine took over the role from Egypt which was representing the African continent.
- G77 is a group of 134 nations and China which generally tries to have a consensual voice at UN.
- China provides political and financial support to the group but does not consider itself as a member.
Union Defence Minister inaugurated Diffo Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh
- Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama inaugurated the 426.60 metre long bridge over Diffo river in Arunachal Pradesh.
- The bridge connects Dibang Valley and Lohit Valley in eastern region of the state.
- Border Roads Organisation undertook the construction of the bridge under Project Udayank.
USA and North Korea to hold a summit in February
- This will be the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
- The exact venue is yet to be decided and will be announced in the near future.
- The first meeting between the two leaders took place in Singapore on June 12th, 2018.
- The denuclearisation issue will be the primary agenda of the meeting according to the White House.