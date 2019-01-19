G77 chairmanship take over by Palestine

  • The chairmanship position, which is given on a rotational basis, was supposed to be an Asian country.
  • Palestine took over the role from Egypt which was representing the African continent.
  • G77 is a group of 134 nations and China which generally tries to have a consensual voice at UN.
  • China provides political and financial support to the group but does not consider itself as a member.

Union Defence Minister inaugurated Diffo Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

  • Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama inaugurated the 426.60 metre long bridge over Diffo river in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • The bridge connects Dibang Valley and Lohit Valley in eastern region of the state.
  • Border Roads Organisation undertook the construction of the bridge under Project Udayank.

USA and North Korea to hold a summit in February

  • This will be the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
  • The exact venue is yet to be decided and will be announced in the near future.
  • The first meeting between the two leaders took place in Singapore on June 12th, 2018.
  • The denuclearisation issue will be the primary agenda of the meeting according to the White House.