Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) released a notification for the position of Junior Scientific Assistant examination 2019. The recruitment process will be conducted for a total of 28 positions.

The notification and application process can be accessed at the official website, rsmsssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam for the recruitment is expected to be conducted in the month of March or April of 2019.

The detailed breakdown of the 28 positions can be accessed in the official notification which is available in this link. All the positions are for non-TSP areas in the state.

The minimum qualification for the position is graduation in science and the candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates from reserved category.

How to apply for RSMSSB Jr Asst Scientist 2019:

Click on this link to access the Rajasthan Single Sign-On page. Enter the Log-in details of already register or click on ‘Registration’ for new sign in. After registration, log-in and go through the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can go through the detailed notification for more information on vacancy details, breakdown of specialty, reservation policy, application process and other details.