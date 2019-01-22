West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has recently advertised vacancies for Facility Manager posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of Facility Manager online at official site - wbhrb.in. There are 819 vacant posts and candidates have to apply before February 25, 2019.

Candidates with Degree from recognized university or equivalent is eligible to apply for the vacancies. However, the upper age limit of the candidates must not be above 39 years of age. This is a direct recruitment drive and the positions belong to the Grade III category. Selected candidates will be employed under Directorate of Health Services, Health & Family Welfare Department.

The official notification states that ‘posts are temporary but likely to be permanent’. The link for online application was enabled last week while the last date to apply for is February 25th. Out of the total vacant posts, 395 positions have been reserved under SC, ST, OBC and PW categories.