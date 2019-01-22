Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released 60 vacancies for Information Technology engineers for Tamil Nadu Information Technology Service today, January 22nd. The application is sought for 36 positions for Assistant System Engineer and 24 positions of Assistant System Analyst.

The application process has started at the official website and the last day to submit the application form is February 20th, 2019. All the interested candidates can apply at tnpsc.gov.in.

The candidates must be above the age of 21 years and below 30 years if from unreserved category and 32 for MBCs/DCs/BCs/BC(M)s and Destitute Widows of all castes, and 35 year from SCs/ SC(A)s/STs.

The candidates must have BE or B.Tech degree in Computer Science, IT, Computer Engineering, Electronic and Communication Engineering, or Electrical and Electronics Engineering with a first class degree. Candidates must also have adequate knowledge of Tamil language.

The examination will be conducted on April 7th, 2019 and will involve three subjects. The first one will be objective type paper from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The second paper will on Engineering Aptitude from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The third paper will be a descriptive paper from 3.30 pm till 5.30 pm.

How to apply for TNPSC Engineering Recruitment 2019:

Visit the TNPSC recruitment application page. Click on the one-time registration if not registered already and go through the registration process. Then on the home page click on Apply Online against the relevant advertisement. Go through the application process and pay the application fee if needed. Submit the application and take a print out of the application copy for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification in this link to get more details on the eligibility criteria, reservation policy, breakdown of the vacancies, exam pattern, exam syllabus among others. The last date to submit the application is February 20th and the last day to pay the application fee through the bank is February 22nd.