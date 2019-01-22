current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: January 22nd, 2019
Interim CBI Chief Nageshwar Rao transfers 20 CBI officers
- A new CBI chief is to be named in two days by a committee led by PM Modi.
- The list of transferees include officers probing 2G scam and Sterlite Protests.
- A petition has been filed in SC against the appointment of Rao as the interim chief which is likely to be heard this week.
Boat carrying hundreds passengers from Kerala goes missing
- Police claim that the boat carrying more than 100 people might be heading to New Zealand.
- The boat left the Kerala’s Munambam harbour on January 12th and might be carrying as many as 200 people.
- Indian agencies including Coast Guard are trying to locate the boat.
- Police have arrested one person from Delhi who informed the investigating officers that the boat was moving towards New Zealand.
Plea against fielding criminal candidates rejected by SC
- SC has asked petitioners to approach the Election Commission.
- BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay had filed the plea.
- Upadhyay said that 24% members of Parliament have criminal cases pending against them.
Virat Kohli named best batsman in Test and ODI at ICC Awards
- Viral Kohli was also named the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year and created a history by winning three awards in a year.
- Kohli’s Test average in 2018 was 55.08 in 13 tests and ODI average was 133.5 in 14 matches which included 5 Test hundreds and 6 ODI hundreds.
- Kohli was also named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI team.
- Rishab Pant was named the ICC Emerging Player of the Year.