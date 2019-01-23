Application process for the UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has started from today while the last date apply is March 15th, 2019. Interested candidates can now apply online at the official site – upsee.nic.in. The official notification regarding the entrance exam was released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) which will be overseeing and conducting the exam this year.

While the exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 21st, 2019, the results will be declared in the last week of May 2019, official notification states. As mentioned earlier, students will have to apply online for the exam before 5 pm on March 15th.

Links for both the UG and PG courses has been activated on UPSEE official site and students can start applying for the respective courses right away.

How to apply for UPSEE 2019

Visit the official site - upsee.nic.in Click on the ‘UPSEE 2019 advertisement’ link form the news and events section A new page will open up with links for both UG and PG courses New candidates will have to register before they can apply While students with existing accounts can sign in with their credentials Fill in the forms and submit. Save the same for future reference

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.