Bihar Board has released the admit card for the 10th and 12th class board examination on the official website on January 23rd. The admit card as of now needs a log-in ID and password, and gives access to the principals of the schools. The admit cards are for the Intermediate annual examination.

According to reports, a press conference was held yesterday for the release of the admit cards where Anand Kishor, IAS, Chairman Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna, said that the access has been given the respective school principals only and is log-in based.

The admit cards are available for Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational courses. The principals of the respective schools can click on the direct link to access the page. They can also manually type the website name, bsebregistration.com/exam to access the page.

The BSEB has also released a Manual for the principals on how to access the admit cards for all the candidates and what other things they need to take care of while accessing them. The manual is available on the page or can be accessed by click on this link.