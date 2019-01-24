Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer keys for the PCS/AFO-RFO preliminary examination today, January 24th, on its official website. The answer keys for four series of General Studies I and General Studies II can be accessed at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Commission also released a notification regarding challenging of the answers on the answer keys. Candidates can submit their challenge via post in the format mentioned in the notification before 5.00 pm of January 30th. The answer key challenge notification is available on this link.

How to access UPPSC PCS/AFO-RFO 2018 answer keys:

Visit the official UPPSC website. Click on answer key button under the ‘Download Segment’ on the left panel (Direct Link). The answer keys for General Studies I (Series A, B, C, and D) and General Studies (Series A, B, C, and D) are available on the page which the candidates can click and download.

UPPSC is conducting the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) and the notification for this recruitment drive was released in August 2018. There are a total number of 810 vacancies and the preliminary examination was conducted on October 28, 2018.