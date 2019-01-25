Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the hall tickets for Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 on its official website. All the candidates who are going to appear for the KTET 2019 examination can download the hall ticket from ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2019 examination from January 27th to February 2nd, 2019. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

How to download KTET 2019 hall ticket: