On Monday that is January 28th, Samsung India will unveil its much anticipated budget smartphone series in India. The South Korean smartphone has dubbed the new series as M-series and it will be retailed online in exclusive partnership with Amazon India. While it is few more hours before the official launch to kicks off, speculative prices for the smartphones have been leaked.

A report by NDTV Gadgets citing news agency IANS has tipped prices for Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 price that are will be launched tomorrow. So as per the claims the Galaxy M10 price in India will start at Rs. 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant, while the 3GB/ 32GB variant will be priced at Rs. 8,990. The report goes on to note the Galaxy M20 price in India will start at Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant, and its 4GB/ 64GB variant will be priced at Rs. 12,990.

See what the industry experts have to say about the all new Samsung #GalaxyMSeries!

See more on Amazon at 6pm on 28th Jan. Want to be the first one to get your hands on it? Get Notified now on Amazon https://t.co/ftaDRumOh4 & Samsung https://t.co/LA7Jb9pjhK #IMPOWERD pic.twitter.com/lPYtDeqlCM — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) January 23, 2019

It must be recalled that Samsung had earlier this month confirmed the new India-first smartphones in its Galaxy M-Series would be launched on January 28. It had also revealed sales would begin via Amazon India and the Samsung India site from February 5. Amazon separately put up a micro-site, detailing some aspects of the smartphone, including Infinity-V Displays, dual rear cameras, and fingerprint sensors on some models.

“India is the first market for the global launch of ‘M’ series. It will go to other markets later. The ‘M’ portfolio which will be made available through online channel is single-mindedly designed and intended for millennials,” Asim Warsi, Global Vice President, Samsung India, was reported saying.