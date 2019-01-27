Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification to fill vacancies for 672 positions. The application process for the vacancies will start from January 30th, 2019 and the last day to apply for them is February 19th, 2019. All interested candidates can access the notification at upsssc.gov.in.

The vacancies for which applications are being invited include but not limited to Chakbandi Officer for 94 positions, Marketing Inspector 194 positions, Supply Inspectors 151 positions, Assistant Garden Inspector 89 positions, Executive Officer (Nagar Panchayat) 107 positions.

Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved category. The notification has details of qualification criteria for each position. Candidates have go appear for an online/offline written examination, details of which will be available later in the website.

Interested candidates can visit the official website and access the notification under the ‘Notice Board’ section under the name 01-Pariksha/2019. The Commission might release a detailed notification before the application process begins.