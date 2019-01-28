Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will be conducting the physical efficiency test (PET) for female Police Constable recruitment again. UPPRPB in a notification clarified that it failed to recruit required number of female candidates through the previous recruitment. The board had conducted direct recruitment drive for Reserved City Police and PAC posts.

All the female candidates who did not appear for the PET conducted on January 20th and 21st are now eligible to appear again this time. Apart from that a new list of eligible candidates based upon merit secured in the main examination has been prepared as well. The board has confirmed the new dates for PET to be January 30th and 31st and candidates can download their admit cards starting today at uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download admit card for Female Police Constable recruitment

Visit official site – uppbpb.gov.in Click on the link for Reserved City Police and PAC direct recruitment admit card Login using ID password and download the admit card Carry the same at the PET venue along with Photo ID proof

Additionally more venues for the test have been added this time around. The list of exam centre includes Agra, Bareily, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Mirzapur.

Moreover candidates who failed to appear for third stage of PET, running capability test, conducted on January 20th, will be given one more chance to finish it. Candidates will have to appear only for the third remaining stage on February 1st and 2nd, 2019 at 35th Line PAC, Lucknow and 6th Line PAC, Meerut centres.