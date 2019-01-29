Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the names of shortlisted candidates for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) for Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Maths and Social Studies and PRT exam on Monday, January 28th, 2019. The Sangathan also released the call letters for the interviews for the PGT and TGT (Misc) category recruitment on the same day.

All the candidates can check the result and download the call letter from the official website, kvasangathan.nic.in under the Announcement section of the page.

The exams for all the above categories of recruitment were conducted in the month of December 2018. The result of PGT and TGT (Misc) written exams were released on January 24th, 2018 and now the call lettters have been released.

The candidates who have cleared the TGT and PRT exams will be eligible to appear for the interview round, call letters for which will be released on a later date.

Candidates can click on the direct link to access the list of individuals shortlisted for TGT and PRT. The PDF contains the name and roll number for all the shortlisted candidates and the interview schedule for them. A total of 900 candidates have been shortlisted for PRT and 2130 candidates for TGT in the above-mentioned categories.

The call letter for the interview for the PGT and TGT (Misc) recruitment can be downloaded from this link. Candidates need to enter the registration number and the date of birth in the respective field and click on ‘Login’ to access the admit card or call letter which can be downloaded and printed out.