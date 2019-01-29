Former Union minister George Fernandes passed away at 88

  • He was founder of the Samata Party and a member of Janata Party and had served as a defence minister from 1998 to 2004.
  • He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had contracted swine flu few days before his death.
  • During his tenure as a defence minister, the Pokhran test was conducted in 1998 and India went on a war in Kargil against Pakistan in 1999.

Djokovic beats Nadal to win 2019 Australian Open men’s singles

  • Novak Djokovic beat his arch opponent Rafael Nadal in straight sets, 6-3 6-2 6-3 to win the title.
  • This was his seventh Australian Open title.

India to participate in PISA Assessment in 2021

  • Programme for International Assessment (PISA) assesses students from various countries in their reading, mathematical, science, and collaborative problem solving abilities.
  • India boycotted the assessment in 2009 when it was ranked 72 among 74 countries saying that the PISA questions are out of context.
  • HRD Ministry and OECD signed an agreement to the effect on January 28th, 2019.
  • In 2021, 2000-3000 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalayas and school from Chandigarh will participate in the PISA assessment.