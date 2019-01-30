Mahatma Gandhi, known as the father of the nation, was shot dead at the age of 78 on January 30, 1948. Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House during his evening prayers. In his memory, the government of India declared January 30 as Martyrs’ Day to honour soldiers who laid down their lives for the freedom, welfare and progress of the India.

How do we celebrate Martyrs’ Day?

On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and the service Chiefs pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. A salute is then given by the armed forces personnel and inter-services contingent to pay respect to Indian soldiers who died to protect the country. A two minute silence is observed in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and slain soldiers of the country.

On Martyrs’ Day, we gratefully remember Mahatma Gandhi and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2019

We salute all the martyrs who laid down their lives for India. The country remains eternally grateful to them for their service and sacrifice. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2019

Tomorrow, on Bapu’s Punya Tithi, I will be in Dandi, the place from where Bapu challenged the might of colonialism.



In Dandi, the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial will be dedicated to the nation. This is a tribute to Satyagrahis led by Gandhi Ji, who worked for India’s freedom. pic.twitter.com/bJ5YgHZlr5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

Mahatma Gandhi’s top quotes