Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Why do we celebrate Martyrs’ Day on January 30?
Gandhi was assassinated on January 30, 1948, while on his way to address a prayer meeting.
Mahatma Gandhi, known as the father of the nation, was shot dead at the age of 78 on January 30, 1948. Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House during his evening prayers. In his memory, the government of India declared January 30 as Martyrs’ Day to honour soldiers who laid down their lives for the freedom, welfare and progress of the India.
How do we celebrate Martyrs’ Day?
On this day, the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and the service Chiefs pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. A salute is then given by the armed forces personnel and inter-services contingent to pay respect to Indian soldiers who died to protect the country. A two minute silence is observed in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and slain soldiers of the country.
Mahatma Gandhi’s top quotes
- “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”
- “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”
- “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”
- “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
- “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”
- “If we want to reach real peace in this world, we should start educating children.”