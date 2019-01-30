Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Forest Range (FR) position on its official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 25 positions of ACF and 42 positions of Forest Ranger.

The application process will begin on February 15th and the last day to fill the application form is March 14th at opsc.gov.in.

All interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 32 years, though there is a relaxation in the upper age limit according to the norms for candidates from reserved categories.

Education qualification wise, the candidate must be a graduate with at least Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, or Animal Husbandry as one of the subjects, or Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering.

The candidates must go through a written exam and physical measurement exam and a viva voce test. The written exam of 1400 marks will be conducted in Cuttack but depending on the number of participants, more centres in other districts might be added. The vica voce will be of 200 marks.

The candidates can access the official notification at the official OPSC website or can click on this link to access it for more information on eligibility criteria, vacancy breakdown, reservation policy, exam pattern and syllabus, and other details.